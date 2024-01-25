Deschutes Brewery sells Virginia land to Amazon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes Brewery has sold 50 acres of its land to Amazon — but on the other side of the country.

The land in Roanoke, Virginia, was a part of the brewery’s plans to spread nationwide. It opened a small tasting room in 2017 that closed four years later.

Amazon bought the land from Deschutes for $3.2 million earlier this month. It plans to open what the Roanoke Regional Partnership calls a last-mile facility.

Central Oregon Daily reached out to Deschutes Brewery Wednesday for comment, but did not hear back.

