Deschutes Alert users to receive reminder to update critical information

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will send a message out on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m., encouraging people who are signed up for Deschutes Alerts to make sure their address and contact methods are up to date.

This message will only be sent out to the 775 people who have indicated they have additional needs during emergencies such as oxygen dependency, dialysis, or mobility challenges.

If you have not indicated in Deschutes Alerts that you have additional needs, you will not receive the message.

To receive one, you can follow the instructions at www.deschutesalerts.org to update your profile.

They encourage users to select any of the options that might affect your ability to help yourself during an emergency.

You can visit https://bit.ly/2ZDzEwk right now to watch a video on how to update your profile.

Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management team members will be available to assist community members with updating their profile via phone between 9 am and 1 pm on September 29.

If you need assistance after receiving the message, please call 541-388-6501.

Deschutes Alerts is utilized to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of emergency situations, such as law enforcement incidents, missing persons and evacuations.