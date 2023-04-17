4 Deschutes 2040 open houses over next 10 days

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What do you want Deschutes County to be like in 20 years?

There are four opportunities in the coming days to share those thoughts and opinions during the Deschutes 2040 open houses. Issues to be tackled include housing, recreation, transportation, the economy, natural hazards, growth management, tourism and more.

The first is happening Monday at Terrebonne Elementary School in Terrebonne, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The next meeting is Wednesday, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Bend at the Deschutes County Service Center – Barnes and Sawyer Room.

An open house in La Pine will be held on April 26, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the La Pine Senior Center. And

The final one will be April 27, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Sisters Camp Sherman Fire Hall.

All meetings have the same format — learning about projects and breaking into small groups to discuss key issues in the community.