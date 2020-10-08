Deputies union files grievance against Deschutes Co. Sheriff

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies union has filed a complaint against Sheriff Shane Nelson.

The complaint alleges the sheriff is changing the way it evaluates deputies’ performance, making it more difficult for employees to bargain for benefits and he did not meet with union reps to discuss the changes.

Nelson says the current system is out-dated and isn’t always an accurate measure of a deputy’s performance.

“Right now, the evaluation occurs annually and one of the systems we’re looking at is an on-going evaluation that I feel more accurate reflects our teammates’ performance.”

No changes have been made yet and the evaluation system is separate from the department’s promotions system.

You can see the complaint below: