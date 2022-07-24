Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France

by The Associated Press

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has won his first Tour de France title after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996.

Vingegaard was runner-up to Pogacar last year.

The former fish factory worker built his success in the mountains.

As well as overall victory Vingegaard also claimed the jersey for king of the mountains.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.