Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says ‘we have to act’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from it its second mass shooting in a week.

President Joe Biden says “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes are dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.

In brief remarks responding to Monday’s shooting in Colorado, Biden urged Congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday to bring House-passed legislation that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor.

“This Senate will be different,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, killed 10 people, including a police officer. “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

While a Senate vote on new gun control would be the first in several years, Democrats do not have the votes to pass any significant reform.

They are not even united themselves, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters Tuesday that he opposes the House legislation on background checks.