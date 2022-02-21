Democratic lawmakers propose $100M for rural GOP districts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats who control the Oregon Legislature are proposing to give Republicans $100 million to spend as they see fit in their rural Oregon districts.

With two weeks to go in the special session, the money would give the Republican minority more control as Democrats seeks to put an unexpected revenue windfall toward priorities such as housing, climate change, mental health and job training.

The money offer could help ease tension between the parties as they hash out what to do with the more than $2.5 billion revenue that wasn’t taken into account when the state budget was passed last year.