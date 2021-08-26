Delta, Pfizer approval leading to uptick at local vaccination clinics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon vaccination clinics are seeing a boost in business as the delta variant continues to surge in the region.

In Redmond on Thursday, Deschutes County Health officials said they were much busier than in previous weeks.

“So we’ve had a pretty even split between people who are excited that Pfizer has been approved and they’re much more comfortable receiving the vaccine now…and delta is driving many people to get vaccinated,” said Shannon Walker, a registered public health nurse. “Just understanding that many of the people currently hospitalized have not been vaccinated has really made people who are on the fence, who are hesitant, come in and get the vaccine.”

County health officials say they’ve seen a 30% increase in vaccination clinic visitors over the last two weeks and expect another jump this week.

Shots are still being provided at clinics throughout the region.

Free, walk-in vaccination clinic events listed by county are below.

No appointments are needed, no insurance is needed, and no ID is needed. Open to ages 12+.

Ages 12 to 14 year old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For second doses, please bring your vaccination record with you.

Deschutes County Health Services (DCHS) are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic events below. Get vaccinated at a DCHS clinic and receive a $50 VISA gift card. Call (541) 699-5109 or click here to learn more.

August 30: Sisters Fire House, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. (DCHS)

August 31: La Pine Library, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. (DCHS) NEW LOCATION!

August 31: Downtown Bend, 1340 NW Wall St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. (DCHS)

September 1: Downtown Bend Library, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. (DCHS)

Jefferson County Public Health is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at their Public Health clinic every Monday through Friday. Call (541) 475-4456 or click here to learn more.

Mosaic Medical is offering walk-in clinics for youth, ages 12 to 19 years old, and adults. Click here to learn more.

Other vaccination options

Crook County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to ages 12+. Ages 12 to 14 need parental consent for a vaccine. Call (541) 447-5165 to schedule your appointment or click here to learn more.

Vaccination appointments are available across Central Oregon:

Pharmacies: www.vaccines.gov

Fred Meyer Pharmacies: www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility

Local healthcare providers: www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com