Defensible space could earn you cash now, save neighborhoods in a wildfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire season is fast approaching and money is now available to landowners in Jefferson County who take steps to reduce wildfire dangers around their homes.

The defensible space grant program is a collaborative effort between Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and the Jefferson County Fire Chiefs.

Those that bring their property up to Firewise standards can receive a flat rate reimbursement of $500.

The goal is to reduce fire danger in neighborhoods and give fire crews a safer environment to stop the spread of wildfire.

Before the money is paid out, fire officials will evaluate the fuels reduction work done to a property to ensure Firewise standards are met.

Applications are now being accepted, you can learn more about the program at COIC’s website.