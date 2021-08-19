Deer Ridge Correctional Institution superintendent arrested in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The superintendent of Deer Ridge Correctional Institution (DRCI) was arrested in Bend early Thursday morning after he was found driving under the influence.

A Bend Police officer pulled over 46-year-old Randy Ray Gilbertson’s truck during a routine traffic stop at around 2 a.m.

The officer was conducting a DUII investigation when Gilbertson ran from the officer and then resisted arrest.

The Payette, Idaho man was booked at Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicants-Alcohol

Resisting Arrest

The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) said Gilbertson is currently duty stationed at home with pay pending a police investigation.

The case will be sent to DOC’s Human Resources team once that investigation is complete.

Gilbertson began his role at DRCI on August 1 of this year, and Richard Ackley is the Acting Superintendent at this time.

He has worked with the Department of Corrections since 1999, and started as a Correctional Officer at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI).

His current salary is $11,168 per month.