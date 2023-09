by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police officers rescued a deer that fell into a pool in Ware, Massachusetts, on August 25.

The Ware Police Department posted bodycam footage of the officers pushing the deer out with a cleaning net after the animal tried and failed to get out on its own.

The video on the department’s Facebook page was labelled, “wanted for trespassing.”

RELATED: Oregon man will do jail time during elk hunting season for poaching

RELATED: Deer tangled in string lights rescued in Bend