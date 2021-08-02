Deep Creek, Johnson Ridge Fires edge toward complete containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two fires located in the Madras area were brought to nearly full containment by Sunday evening.

The Johnson Ridge Fire, which started around nine miles northeast of Shaniko Friday morning, is now 95 percent contained and held at 789 acres.

Crews and a water tender worked Sunday to mop up hot spots near the perimeter.

The Deep Creek fire roughly 21 miles north of Madras is 85 percent contained and sitting at 1,246 acres, after burning since Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters focused Sunday on monitoring trees and brush close to the flames.

Potential thunderstorms and winds are the only weather threat to the fire.

The Type 3 Incident Management Team currently overseeing the fire will trade off duties Monday to a Type 4 Team with the BLM Prineville District.

Water tenders, engines, hand crews, dozers and a helicopter are helping with containment on both fires.