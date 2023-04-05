▶️ Water managers increase Deschutes River water levels

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

If you often pass by or over the Deschutes River, you may have noticed a recent change. Water managers are increasing the water levels to help kick off the irrigation season.

Deschutes Basin Water Master Jeremy Giffin increased the flows from the Wickiup Reservoir into the Deschutes last Thursday from 100 cubic feet per second to 400 cubic feet per second.

“We are at the start of the irrigation season as of April 1, on Saturday. So we have many canals in Central Oregon turning on over the next two weeks. So we will be increasing the flows of the Deschutes River during this period,” Giffin said.

Giffin says it is also a response to demands of habitat conservation plan. More specifically, for the Oregon Spotted Frog.

While most may not see a rise in the river just yet, others who pay close attention have taken notice.

“It’s cold, but once you get moving and you have the right equipment, you’re kinda warm. In fact, I put my head under the water at the end just to cool down,” river surfer Jeremy Sallee said.

River surfing had been closed on the Deschutes since August. It reopened on Sunday due to the increased water flow.

Giffin says you can expect to see the Deschutes water levels to double over the next three weeks.