▶️ December 15 is deadline to enroll for 2022 federal health insurance

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

4.6 million Americans have signed up for health coverage in the New Year through HealthCare.gov including fifty thousand Oregonians.

Some who’ve signed up during the current open enrollment period are receiving significant breaks on insurance premiums thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

We spoke to a local who is saving nearly $600 a month.

“I get more subsidies at my age of 61 than someone who is 30, so I’m saving nearly $600 a month,” said Nancy Fritzen.

She obtained health insurance through the federal marketplace the past few years and each year the premiums went up, until this year.

“I found I only have to pay $247 per month instead of $813,” Fritzen said. “It was a huge savings.”

Jeff Melville, owner of High Desert Insurance, is an official Navigator who helps people enroll in the federally facilitated health insurance marketplace.

“We figure out what their income is, their age, where they live and then we pick a plan. We talk about whether bronze level, silver level or gold level plans are the most beneficial for them. Then we enroll them through healthcare.gov which is basically name, rank and serial number. We get them enrolled. They pay their first premium and their coverage starts January 1.”

December 15 is the deadline to enroll for health insurance coverage that begins January 1.

The 2022 healthcare.gov enrollment experience is updated with new ways for consumers to compare health insurance plan premiums, deductibles, copays, coinsurance, and out-of-pocket maximums.

“In many cases, the premiums are extremely affordable for a benefit-rich plan,” Melville said. “People don’t have to risk their retirement savings on potential medical bankruptcy because they can afford to pay for the health insurance.”

Fritzen said she’s happy to learn her new, lower cost health care plan includes annual women’s wellness checks including mammograms and OB-GYN appointments.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 95% of consumers who enroll in the federal health insurance marketplace receive tax credits to lower the cost of their monthly premiums.