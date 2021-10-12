DeBone files for reelection to Deschutes County Commission

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone announced Tuesday he will run for reelection for Position 1.

DeBone, a Republican, was first elected to the commission in 2010.

Oliver Tatom, a registered nurse who runs the urgent care clinic in La Pine, announced his candidacy for the position in September.

Tatom serves on the Central Oregon Community College board of directors and the Deschutes Rural Fire District #2 board of directors.

In a statement, DeBone said managing growth will continue to be a challenge in the coming years.

“In the next few years siting a new landfill is going to be important. The existing landfill is an enterprise operation operated by your local government,” he said. “It is very cost effective and I support keeping the next facility in the county.”

DeBone also supports a plan to expand the county courthouse to accommodate two new judges and the District Attorney’s office.

