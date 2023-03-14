Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visiting Bend Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is coming to Central Oregon this week.

Haaland will visit Bend this Friday to discuss the Biden administration investments in Oregon’s outdoor recreation.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., will be with her. The two will meet with local leaders and what the Interior Department says are local stakeholders.

They’ll hold a similar event Sunday in Medford.

