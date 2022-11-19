Death toll upped to 4 in plane crash northeast of Seattle

by The Associated Press

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Investigators now say four people died in a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle that temporarily closed U.S. 2.

The Seattle Times reports while two people were reported dead by emergency first responders, authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe says additional examination of the wreckage with help from the county Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the four deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The names of those killed will be released later by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.