Death toll tops 40 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — A stunned U.S. East Coast is facing a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain.

At least 45 deaths have been linked to flooding from Maryland to New York from the storm’s strike Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Officials said at least 12 people died in New York City and three in suburban Westchester County.

Authorities said at least 23 died in New Jersey and at least five in Pennsylvania.

In Connecticut, a state trooper died after his cruiser was swept away.

Another death was reported in Maryland.