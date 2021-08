by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Officials in Haiti have raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation.

The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900 on Tuesday.

The devastation is centered on the country’s southwestern area, where health care has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones.