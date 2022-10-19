▶️ ‘Death Cab for Cutie’ 1st announced show for 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

“Death Cab for Cutie is the first announced act set to play in 2023 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

They’ll play on June 17.

“The famed fivesome hit the road this summer in celebration of their new album “Asphalt Meadows” which dropped last month. We missed their wistful indie rock in 2021 and are thrilled to welcome them back with special guest Lomelda,” the venue said in the announcement Thursday.

General sale begins Friday at 10:00 a.m. online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

RELATED: Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac talks about performing in Bend

RELATED: Hayden Homes Amphitheater kicks off season with updates to venue, policies