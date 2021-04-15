Deal gives GOP more redistricting power to speed up bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats have agreed to give up an advantage in redrawing the state’s political districts for the next 10 years in exchange for a commitment from Republicans to stop blocking bills in the Oregon Legislature with delay tactics.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the surprise deal was reached Wednesday evening after a weeks-long standoff.

With the agreement, Democrats, stymied so far despite holding supermajorities in both legislative chambers, appear to have gained an easier path to passing much of their agenda.

But they’ve essentially granted veto power to Republicans, who can now block any map of legislative or congressional districts from passing.