Deadly COVID outbreak at assisted living facility traced to unvaccinated worker

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Saturday, August 28th 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Public health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak at an Oregon assisted living facility that has infected 64 people and killed five began with an unvaccinated worker.

The Register-Guard newspaper reports that Gateway Living in Springfield has 105 employees and 101 residents.

Only 63% of the staff and 82% of the residents are completely vaccinated.

Lane County Public Health spokesman Jason Davis says the outbreak began with an unvaccinated employee who worked while infectious.

About 60% of the cases are breakthrough cases.

It’s not yet clear how many of the cases were among residents, employees or family members and others outside of the facility.

