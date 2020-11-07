Deadline nears for NeighborImpact’s COVID mortgage relief program

NeighborImpact’s Covid Relief Mortgage Assistance program is making current mortgage payments for Bend residents who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The deadline for application is quickly approaching on Nov. 30, with room for only 20 more applicants.

To be eligible for the program, individuals must:

Have experienced hardship caused by COVID

Be a resident of Bend

Be a homeowner

Have a household income at or below 160 percent Area Median Income

Further restrictions and requirements may apply.

NeighborImpact’s COVID Relief Mortgage Assistance is made possible thanks to the support of Deschutes County, Commission Chair Patti Adair, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Henderson and county staff; and to City of Bend, Mayor Sally Russell and City Councilors and staff.

Visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/mortgage-foreclosure-assistance/covid-mortgage-assistance/ to complete an intake form and application.