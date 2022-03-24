DCSO volunteers rescue injured mountain biker near Phil’s Trailhead

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers helped an injured mountain biker west of Bend on Wednesday afternoon.

An off-duty medic found the 52-year-old Reno woman on Kent’s Trail near Phil’s Trailhead soon after the incident, according to Deputy Shane Zook.

The medic reported to DCSO that the rider had sustained a broken arm and needed help getting back to the parking area.

A special services deputy was sent to help the rider on Kent’s Trail near Phil’s Trailhead at around 12:45 p.m.

The deputy called for backup, and DCSO Search and Rescue volunteers as well as a U.S. Forest Service Officer went out to help.

Volunteers arrived at the site with a wheeled litter at around 1:45 p.m., and members of the SAR medical team helped secure her broken arm before they began the journey back.

They carried her around two miles back to the parking area where Bend Fire and Rescue was waiting in case she needed further assistance.

In the end, the biker decided to ride in her own car to the hospital instead of taking the ambulance.