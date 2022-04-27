DCSO using new mobile road spikes; installed on several patrol vehicles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office outfitted 10 patrol vehicles with mobile spike strips (MobileSpike).

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that vehicular pursuits create a substantial risk of injury to the public, the deputy and the suspect.

The use of MobileSpike is one more option DCSO will utilize to lower the risks of vehicle pursuits.

The spikes allow deputies to act immediately before vehicle speeds increase.

The tool is deployed from a moving patrol vehicle with the push of a button, causing a controlled deflation of the suspect’s vehicle tires.

You can click here for a video of our deputies training with MobileSpike.