DCSO to spend $1.7M on new vehicles; patrol staff to have own cars

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will spend $1.7 million to buy 32 new cars to ensure every member of the patrol staff has their own vehicle.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the agency budgeted $1.1 million for 32 new vehicles to replace older cars in the fleet and will spend an additional $671,000 to outfit them for law enforcement purposes.

“With each deputy having their own vehicle, they are immediately available to respond to an incident at the beginning of their shift,” Janes said. “This also allows for off-duty deputies to quickly respond to a critical incident if more deputies are needed. Deputies are also more likely to fill needed shifts if they have their own vehicle to use.”

Janes said the agency has about 230 vehicles in the fleet across several divisions. They plan to auction off 30 of the older vehicles once the new ones are in use.

He said the agency looked to others doing the same thing.

“The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office began the assigned vehicle accountability program in 2000,” Janes said. “Since that time they have found by everyone having their own vehicle, the life of the vehicle has increased, it has improved the efficiency of its patrol deputies, reduced response times to critical incidents, and enhanced the visibility of law enforcement in the community.”