Texas man arrested after rolling stolen truck; stolen, loaded AR-15 found inside

A Texas man was arrested Saturday after crashing a stolen truck east of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Ty Rupert said during the investigation, deputies also found a machete, hockey type masks, stolen license plates, pry bars, and a stolen, loaded AR-15 rifle.

Deputies were called to a single-vehicle rollover around 7 a.m. Saturday near milepost 23 on George Millican Road. While deputies were en route, they were advised the vehicle and plates were possibly stolen out of Deschutes County and nobody was around the vehicle, a 2006 Ford F250.

Deputies learned the truck has been stolen June 1st in Bend.

A K9 deputy and his K9 partner Ezel conducted a track leading from the truck where they found a man sitting on a rock about 200 yards away. The man was identified as 37-year-old Jacob Cody Echols from Texas.

Rupert said when deputies contacted Echols he was wearing a hoodie type sweatshirt with body armor on underneath the sweatshirt.

Also alongside him was a backpack with a machete, Rupert said.

Echols had received minor injuries as a result of the crash but refused medical treatment. He was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on 10 charges, including first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.