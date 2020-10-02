DCSO takes verbal judo course to learn about officer intervention, de-escalation tactics

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was at the Redmond Fair Grounds on Thursday learning verbal judo.

The Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in the country to take this particular course, which is focused on officer to officer interventions and de-escalation tactics.

“When we were looking at the discussions being had across the nation, we really just want to be ahead of that and do what we can to be better as an agency,” Sheriff Shane Nelson, with DCSO, said.

“It’s basically the gentle way of talking to people, empowering them as individuals, trying to figure out the position that they’re coming from and showing them the dignity and respect in the way you choose to communicate with them,” Mike Siegfried, an instructor with the Verbal Judo Institute, said.

Today’s training was specifically designed to give officers the tools they need to redirect behavior with their words and train them how to counter workplace aggression.