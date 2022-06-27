DCSO SWAT team arrests barricaded La Pine man after 8 hour standoff

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s office received a report of a restraining order violation on the 16000 block of Sparks Drive, according to police.

Sergeant Doug Jackson says once they arrived on the scene, deputies learned La Pine resident Kelly Lee Clark was on a property he was barred from due to an active restraining order.

At around 4:30 p.m., deputies went to the property in an effort to contact Clark, but he fled into the house and barricaded himself in.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called out and responded to the location.

During additional investigation, deputies learned Clark had assaulted and pointed a firearm at another male who had been at the house earlier in the day.

Deschutes County SWAT Team members attempted to contact Clark through multiple means for eight hours, until he was ultimately taken into custody at around 12:30 a.m. on June 27, 2022.

Clark was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Contempt of Court (Restraining Order Violation), Theft in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Escape in the Third Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.