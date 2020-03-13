DCSO searching for stolen dog near Deschutes River Woods

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 3-year-old Border Collie taken sometime in the morning of March 6th from the Deschutes River Woods area, south of Bend.

Between 8:30 am and 9:00 am that morning, a white Ford 4-door truck was seen pulling up to a house near the intersection of Baker Road and Sioux Lane.

The driver of the pickup, described as a tall white man wearing a baseball cap, got out of the truck and took Riley the Dog into the pickup. The man then got back into the truck and drove east bound on Baker Road.

There is no further description of the man or truck at this time.