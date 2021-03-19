DCSO searching for Redmond man missing since Monday

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a Redmond-area man missing since Monday.

Phillip Smith, 52, is described as 6’3″ and 200 pounds. He has short, brown hair and blue/green eyes. He also has tattoos on his forearm.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said he left the area of Odin Falls in Redmond around 5 p.m. on Monday.

He was last seen driving a white 2019 Ford F350 dually with a white utility bed. The truck did not have license plates but had temporary registration in the window.

Janes said he’s new to the area and from the Eagle Creek/Beaverton area. He left behind his cell phone.

Smith is the second local man to go missing in the last week.

Patrick Gillespie of Bend has been missing since March 11th. He was last seen driving a light silver, 2002 4-door Honda accord with Oregon plates: 312 MPR.

Janes said he left work early that day and no one has seen him since.

He left behind items he normally takes with him, Janes said.