DCSO searching for owner of 8 abandoned puppies in La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of 8 puppies abandoned in La Pine.

The puppies were brought to the La Pine animal hospital by a concerned citizen. They are approximately 7-8 weeks old and were abandoned in the area of Boundary Road and Camino De Oro Avenue.

The puppies were transported to the Humane Society in Bend where they were all evaluated and treated.

A witness told DCSO that a green Subaru driven by a male in his late 20s and a female passenger was seen leaving the area. Authorities say the vehicle may be unrelated, but they would like to contact the driver and passenger.

The full release from DCSO regarding the abandoned puppies can be read below:

Based on the information gathered it appears the puppies were abandoned. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the puppies’ owners, if anyone recognizes the puppies or has information regarding the owner(s) please contact Deschutes County 911 Dispatch Center (non-emergency 541-693-6911), reference case number 24-7083.