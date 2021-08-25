Deschutes Co. SAR helps injured mountain biker near Tumalo Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped an injured mountain biker Monday on the South Fork Trail.

Dispatch was able to obtain accurate coordinates for the injured rider, 46-year-old Julie Poulen of Bend.

Ten Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteers, along with one DCSO Deputy responded to the scene, which was about a mile and a half from the Tumalo Falls trailhead.

One of the DCSO Search and Rescue Volunteers was near the rider’s location and responded directly to the scene to help until the remaining volunteers could respond on foot.

Poulen was evaluated by DCSO SAR medical team members, and loaded into a wheeled litter.

She was carried out to Tumalo Falls trailhead, where she was transferred to her personal vehicle.

She refused any further medical treatment and planned to seek further medical treatment on her own.