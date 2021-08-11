DCSO SAR team carries out injured mountain biker on Swede Ridge Loop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Just after noon on Tuesday, Deschutes County 911 got a report of an injured mountain biker on Swede Ridge Loop near the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park.

12 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team volunteers headed out to help along with one deputy.

When the entire party arrived to the coordinates just before 2 p.m., they found 41-year-old Amy Heideker who was in need of help.

She was evaluated by SAR medical team members, loaded into a wheeled litter, and was carried out to a nearby U.S. Forest Service road where SAR vehicles were parked.

Heideker was provided with a ride to her vehicle, and planned to seek further medical treatment on her own.