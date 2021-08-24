DCSO SAR crew and Airlink help hiker from South Sister

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers helped a hiker from South Sister Sunday afternoon.

911 dispatch received a call from a hiker near the summit of the mountain, who said they had a hiker in their group who needed medical assistance, and couldn’t make it down.

Dispatch was able to obtain GPS coordinates of the groups’ location and provided those coordinates to DCSO SAR.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the hiker as a 25-year-old female from Portland.

Due to the nature of the reported medical condition, Airlink was contacted and transported two DCSO Search and Rescue Volunteers to a landing zone near the location where the hiker was located.

After the helicopter arrived at the landing zone, the two SAR volunteers hiked about ½ mile from the landing zone to the hiker to begin medical assessment and treatment.

10 other DCSO SAR volunteers drove to the Devils Lake Trailhead to hike to meet the group.

They then helped the hiker about a mile down the trail in a litter to another landing zone where the Airlink had landed.

The 25-year-old was taken by helicopter to St. Charles-Bend.