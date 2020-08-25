SAR rescues injured mountain biker on Phil’s Trail near Bend

 Published on 8/24/2020, 10:11 pm
 Updated on 8/25/2020, 8:17 am

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a man injured Monday during a mountain bike ride on Phil’s Trail west of Bend.

DCSO received a call about an injured cyclist around 3:30 p.m. and they responded with two deputies and 14 search and rescue volunteers.

Responders arrived to find Bob Brinkmann of Salem at around 4:15 p.m. Brinkmann was carried by wheeled litter to the nearest road, where he was loaded into a search and rescue vehicle.

He was then taken by ambulance to St. Charles in Bend.

It’s unclear how serious Brinkmann’s injuries are.

