DCSO rescues Bend man from Wickiup Reservoir

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office rescued a Bend man early Friday morning after the man got lost on the Wickiup Reservoir due to smokey conditions.

According to Lt. Bryan Husband, DCSO’s search and rescue coordinator, Bend resident Nancy Capell called 911 at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and reported her husband, 69-year-old Nicholas Casey, as missing.

According to Capell, Casey had taken a boat out on the Wickiup Reservoir earlier that day and hadn’t returned.

Husband said DCSO arrived at the Wickiup reservoir around midnight and found Casey’s vehicle and boat trailer at the boat launch, but Casey and his boat were not there.

DCSO requested help from search and rescue. A deputy and several volunteers began a searching the area through challenging visibility conditions due to smoke.

Husband said search and rescue found Casey in good condition around 5 a.m. around a mile from the boat launch.

Casey told rescuers a heavy smoke had blown into the area and he’d lost sight of landmarks and couldn’t find the boat launch.

DCSO asks the public to be careful while recreating during smoky conditions, because poor air quality can pose extra challenges.