DCSO: Redmond man arrested in drug bust; suspected of getting fentanyl in the mail

A 22-year-old Redmond man was arrested last week on multiple drug charges after allegedly receiving controlled substances through the mail, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Doug Sullivan said the agency’s Street Crimes Unit started an investigation into Jacob Richter for the sale of controlled substances in Deschutes County.

During the investigation, detectives worked with the US Postal Service Office of the Inspector General and learned Richter was receiving controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl, through the mail.

Detectives seized multiple packages after executing a search warrant, Sullivan said.

On July 15th, detectives searched Richter’s home in the 2700 block of SW 28th street and found evidence of the use, sales and manufacture of heroin.

Richter was issued a criminal citation and charged with possession, delivery and manufacture of heroin, possession of meth and possession of cocaine.

The case remains under investigation.