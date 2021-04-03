DCSO places captain on leave following alleged policy violations

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has placed Deron McMaster, a captain with DCSO, on paid administrative leave pending the the outcome of an investigation into alleged policy violations.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said anytime DCSO gets information alleging a policy violation, the agency will completely investigate the allegation and decide if any action is necessary. This investigation doesn’t include criminal allegations, Janes said.

Sheriff Shane Nelson said he wants to protect the integrity of the investigation, so he will not be releasing any further details.

According to DCSO’s website, McMaster was hired by the agency in 1993. He first served as a patrol deputy and was promoted to the captain rank in 2015. He now serves as the Corrections Division Commander.