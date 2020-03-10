DCSO offering “Blue Safety Zone” in Sisters for online sales; child visitation exchanges

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is now offering the Blue Line Safety Zone in Sisters.

This clearly marked and well-lit location is for our community to use for the various kinds of exchanges that occur every day in Central Oregon, including child visitation exchanges and online sales and purchases.

By providing a location in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office substation in Sisters, the agency hopes to deter those that would take advantage of or do harm to those in our community.

“Law enforcement is known as the Thin Blue Line, protecting our community by delivering superior public safety and service. Our office strives to be as proactive as we can be in delivering this service,” Sheriff Shane Nelson said. “The Sheriff’s Blue Line Safety Zone provides a safer, video recorded public area for parent exchanges of children as well as in person transactions following online sales.”

This location is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Deputies won’t get involved in or directly monitor transactions, however, if the need arises they would have video surveillance available to refer back to.

Community members should call 911 from this location should an emergency arise.