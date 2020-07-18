DCSO: Newberry Estates residents asked to “Be Ready” for evacuations as fire grows

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level One evacuation notice for residents of the Newberry Estate subdivision near La Pine as a wildfire nearby continues to grow.

Central Oregon fire crews were battling a growing 50-acre blaze on the Deschutes National Forest north of La Pine near the subdivision.

Jean Nelson-Dean, a National Forest spokeswoman, said a 20-person crew on the ground was joined by five engines, two heavy air tankers, a water tender and two Hotshot crews.

“Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.”

It was first reported about 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.