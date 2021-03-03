DCSO: Man was protecting himself from woman in Alfalfa-area shooting

A 70-year-old man acted in self-defense Saturday when he shot and injured a woman near Alfalfa, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deana Dye, 55, of Bend, has been charged with stalking, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, coercion and first-degree theft.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said she was issued a citation in lieu of custody because she’s still receiving medical care.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 25000 block of Alfalfa Market Road.

Deputies responded to a report of someone with a gunshot wound and arrived to find Dye injured.

She was taken to St. Charles in Bend via air-ambulance and is expected to survive the shooting.

Janes said detectives served a search warrant on the property and collected evidence from the night of the incident.

Based on the statements and evidence, Janes said detectives determined the man was trying to protect himself when he shot her. ‘

No other information has been released.