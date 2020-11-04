DCSO: Man shot at during road rage incident in Bend; suspect arrested

A Bonanza man was arrested Tuesday after pulling a gun during a road rage incident in Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before noon when someone called 911 to say he had been in a road range incident and a man driving a red truck pulled a pistol and shot at him near Highway 97 and Knott Road.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said Bend Police Officers eventually spotted the truck and conducted a high-risk traffic stop near Highway 97 and Empire Avenue.

The driver, 55-year-old Danny Joe Shipman Jr. was arrested without incident.

Deputies were able to get a statement and found evidence in the truck that corroborated the reporting person’s story.

Based on the evidence, Shipman was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving and other charges.