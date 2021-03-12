DCSO: Man arrested on child sex abuse charges after porn found on computer

A 72-year-old Cloverdale man has been arrested on nearly 70 child sex abuse charges after authorities discovered porn on his computer, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Bryant Hiatt was arrested Thursday and charged with 59 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and 10 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the investigation started in February when Redmond Police took a report regarding the possession of child pornography.

During the investigation, they were able to get a search warrant for a computer belonging to Hiatt.

The case was then forwarded to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

A digital forensic detective examined the computer and found numerous photos of child sex abuse.

Janes said 59 of the photos were known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The victims of the photos have been identified, contacted, and confirmed to be children when the photos were taken.

The other photos were recognized by NCMEC, but the victims had not been identified.

Detectives arrested Hiatt on Thursday and took him to the Deschutes County Jail.