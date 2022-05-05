DCSO makes 2 arrests involving stolen trailer in Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Sunday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence located in the 60000 block of George Cyrus Road in Sisters.

During the investigation, deputies found that the main residence and outbuildings on the property had been broken into and property had been taken.

Deputies also found a large flatbed trailer on the property that had been loaded with a large amount of machinery and equipment from the outbuildings.

DCSO says it appeared that the persons involved in the burglary were planning on coming back to retrieve the trailer.

Detectives from the DCSO Street Crimes Unit were contacted, assisted in the investigation, and were able to maintain surveillance on the flatbed trailer.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:35 a.m., detectives observed the trailer being moved from the location.

Deputies performed a high risk traffic stop on the Dodge Truck pulling the stolen flatbed trailer on Highway 97 and Quincy Lane just inside of Jefferson County.

Luke Clendenin and Casey Weitzel were then contacted and detained without incident.

DCSO says detectives were able to obtain statements and evidence linking these two subjects to the reported Sunday burglary.

Both subjects were transported to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail and are facing the following charges:

Luke Farquharson Clendenin, 42 year old male, Tualatin, OR:

Burglary I, Burglary II, Aggravated Theft I, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief I, Felon in Possession of a Weapon (four counts).

Casey Scott Weitzel, 39 year old male, Portland, OR:

Burglary I, Burglary II, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief I, Aggravated Theft I, two arrest warrants out of Clackamas County.

The truck was towed from the scene and the trailer was returned to the property owner.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.