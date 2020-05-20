DCSO looking for owner of horse abandoned near Sisters

Someone apparently tied a malnourished horse to a tree near Sisters and abandoned it, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
They’re now looking for the owners.
The horse was found on April 23rd in the area of Peterson Ridge Road and Trout Lane between Bend and Sisters.
The agency has named her “Silver Moon” and she is currently being cared for at the Sheriff’s Office Rescue Ranch in Bend.
Anyone with information about this horse is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, reference 20-75017.
