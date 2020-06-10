DCSO La Pine station adds ‘safety zone’ for online sales, child visit exchanges

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is now offering the Blue Line Safety Zone in the parking lot of our La Pine substation.

This clearly marked and well-lit location is for our community to use for the various kinds of exchanges that occur every day in Central Oregon.

Examples include child visitation exchanges and the legal buying and selling of merchandise from various online websites. By providing a location in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office substation in La Pine, we are hoping to deter those that would take advantage of or do harm to those in our community.

This location is under 24-hour video surveillance and provides a safer location for members of our community to meet and exchange children or legally purchased merchandise.

Our deputies will not get involved in or directly monitor these transactions; however, if the need arises we would have video surveillance available to refer back to.

Community members should call 911 from this location should an emergency arise.

Meeting a person unknown to you to complete an online transaction comes with inherent risk. Community members should always use caution and choose a public location to complete any online transaction.

This is the third Blue Line Safety Zone the sheriff’s office offers in Deschutes County. Other locations include the parking lots of our Public Safety Campus in Bend and Sisters substation.