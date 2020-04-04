DCSO: La Pine home invasion suspect arrested in Bend

A Bend man was arrested Friday after breaking into a La Pine home and threatening the residents with a gun, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. James McLaughlin said deputies responded to a home near the 15000 block of Burgess Road in La Pine around 4 p.m. Friday after a caller said a masked man had entered their home with a gun and threatened the people there.

The residents said the masked man had forced everyone in the house to the ground before entering a back bedroom, McGlaughlin said. A man in the house confronted the gunman and fought with him while trying to access his own firearm. The gunman then ran from the house and jumped into the back seat of a getaway vehicle, which was driven away by another person. The residents at the house received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

After an investigation, deputies identified 24-year-old Cesar Brandon Guthrie as a suspect, McLaughlin said. Deputies found the getaway vehicle near the 1500 block of NE 9th Street in Bend. After surveying the area, deputies found Guthrie at a house in the 400 block of SE Woodland Ave. in Bend.

Guthrie was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of coercion, four counts of menacing and one count of fourth-degree assault.

The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators believe there is no further risk to the public at this time, McLaughlin said.