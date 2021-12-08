DCSO K-9 tracks, captures motorcycle rider after pursuit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked down and apprehended a motorcycle rider in Terrebonne Tuesday night after the man sped away and hid from a deputy.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started about 10:24 p.m. when the deputy tried to stop a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle that was not maintaining its lane.

The motorcyclist refused to pull over and sped away causing the deputy to immediately stop the chase due to safety concerns.

Minutes later the deputy found the motorcycle on its side in the 1100 block of NW Davidson Way.

DCSO K-9 Masa and his partner, Dep. Ben Bartness arrived on the scene and began a search for the rider.

Masa tracked to a fenced-in area located about 100 yards north of the abandoned motorcycle, Janes said.

The fenced area contained multiple vehicles, equipment, and other items that could be used as hiding spots creating safety concerns for the deputies.

Multiple announcements were made that the area was going to be searched with a K-9 and to surrender or they could be bit.

No one responded or surrendered after the announcements, Janes said.

Masa began to search the fenced-in area and quickly located the subject, later identified as 28-year-old Cody Allen Schilling of Redmond hiding under a vehicle.

Masa ultimately bit Schilling.

Deputies told Schilling to stop fighting the dog and come out from underneath the vehicle, but Schilling did not follow their directions.

Masa held on to Schilling’s arm until the deputies were able to gain control of Schilling and take him into custody, Janes said.

He was taken to St. Charles and evaluated for minor injuries sustained from crashing the motorcycle and the dog bite.

Schilling was then taken to the Deschutes County Jail where he was lodged on multiple charges including felony attempt to elude, reckless driving, driving while suspended and second-degree criminal trespass.