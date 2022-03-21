DCSO K-9 ‘Rico’ captures suspect after northeast Bend pursuit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 captured a suspect in northeast Bend after a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

It was almost 2 p.m. when deputies heard about a car salesman who reported he had been forced out of a black 2019 Lincoln Navigator while he was test driving it on Powell Butte Hwy near Someday Wy.

The salesman said the man indicated he had a weapon, forced him out of the car, and drove away towards Prineville, according to Lt. William Bailey.

DCSO deputies, along with Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies, found the car going east on Hwy 126 and began a pursuit.

The suspect drove the car south on Powell Butte Hwy, onto Shumway Rd, and then north on Powell Butte Hwy before the tires were depleted by spike strips deputies set out on the road.

After driving into a private driveway and through a barbed-wire fence, the suspect ran from the car and led deputies on a foot pursuit through a field.

DCSO Deputy McNee sent out his K-9 Rico, who managed to pin down the suspect until deputies arrested him.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel A. Lopez of Prineville, had revealed he had a gun and then tossed it away when he was caught.

Lopez was taken to St. Charles to be treated for minor injuries from the K-9, and was then booked at Deschutes County Jail on the charges below.

Robbery I

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Menacing

Attempt to Elude (felony)

Attempt to Elude (misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangering

Criminal Mischief II

In-State Warrant (UUMV).

DCSO and DDSO deputies were also assisted by Prineville PD and Oregon State Police.